MLB Rumors: Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly extend offer to rumored Phillies’ top target

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies were among the most disappointing teams in the last regular season. Both teams concluded their seasons in a less than stellar manner, and they are now eager to implement necessary changes to rebound in 2026.

Given this scenario, the Phillies have reportedly maintained a strong interest in Kyle Schwarber, one of last season’s standout hitters. The Pirates are also rumored to be interested in him, with reports suggesting that they have already made an offer for the slugger.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Pirates have put forth a substantial offer for Schwarber. “The Pittsburgh Pirates have made free-agent designated hitter Kyle Schwarber a four-year offer, according to people briefed on their discussions. The offer almost certainly is for more than $100 million,” Rosenthal disclosed.

The Pirates have already generated significant interest around Paul Skenes, one of last season’s top players, who multiple franchises have reportedly inquired about. With the rumor surrounding Schwarber, there is considerable anticipation within the Pirates’ fan base.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts.

Pirates’ reported blockbuster trade with the Red Sox

In their quest to secure top talent and rebound next season, the Pirates are rumored to have planed a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox. These are the reported players involved in the trade:

Pirates receive: Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and Right-Handed Pitcher Jesus Travieso

Red Sox receive: Right-Handed Pitcher Johan Oviedo, Left-Handed Pitcher Tyler Samaniego, and Catcher Adonys Guzman

Phillies’ reported moves during the offseason

As the franchise works diligently to improve for the next season, the Phillies are reportedly considering various moves, including re-signing both Schwarber and catcher JT Realmuto.

Additionally, the Phillies have reportedly secured a young Japanese talent and are contemplating Tatsuya Imai, one of the top Japanese players posted during the MLB offseason.

