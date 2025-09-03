Trending topics:
MLB

Former World Series champion with the White Sox delivers bold take on Astros’ Framber Valdez

Houston Astros' Framber Valdez finds himself at the center of a storm following a miscommunication with his teammate. Now, a former World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox has offered a bold opinion on Valdez.

By Santiago Tovar

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros prepares for a game against the New York Yankees.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesFramber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros prepares for a game against the New York Yankees.

Houston Astros‘ pitcher Framber Valdez drew criticism from fans following a controversial incident during their recent matchup against the New York Yankees. The situation involving teammate Cesar Salazar quickly gained traction online, as fan reactions were largely unfavorable.

Tensions were further amplified when a former World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox commented on the matter. This individual critiqued Valdez over a miscommunication with Salazar during one of the pitches.

“When I was crossed up by a pitcher, the first thing they would ask is, ‘Are you okay?'” A.J. Pierzynski remarked on Foul Territory TV. “Valdez didn’t do anything of the sort. Instead, he turned and walked away. Intentional or not, it came off as disrespectful. Generally, you’d expect to hear, ‘Are you alright? Sorry, my bad.'”

Pierzynski’s comments highlighted the perception of Valdez’s actions. While his behavior may not have been intentional, his immediate response was poorly received as it suggested a lack of focus, something crucial for both him and Salazar.

Astros address locker room tensions

Following the game, the Astros sought to clarify the situation internally. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the team’s coaching staff summoned Valdez and Salazar for a discussion. During this meeting, Valdez reportedly apologized for the incident.

“Both Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar were brought into the manager’s office post-game. Valdez is said to have apologized to Salazar, insisting the mix-up was unintentional, the report disclosed.

Regardless of intent, the Astros must now refocus their efforts on the upcoming game against the Yankees. With postseason aspirations on the line, including a potential Wild Card spot, Houston cannot afford to lose momentum against their storied rivals.

