Francisco Lindor sends particular message about Mets teammate’s new career path after MLB

Francisco Lindor, the dynamic shortstop for the New York Mets, has been a cornerstone of the team since his arrival. Last year, the Dominican finished as the runner-up in the MLB National League Most Valuable Player voting, just behind Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lindor was a key offensive player for the Mets, who advanced to the National League Championship Series. He contributed 33 home runs, 91 RBIs, and an impressive .844 OPS in 152 games. Over his four seasons in New York, Lindor has solidified his reputation as one of MLB’s top defensive shortstops.

With Lindor leading a powerful lineup that included Mark Vientos, Pete Alonso, and J.D. Martinez, the Mets’ offense was formidable. Now, with the addition of star Juan Soto, the Mets’ lineup is set to be one of the most feared in baseball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new path for former Mets player J.D. Martinez?

Not too long ago, John Heyman of the New York Post reported that New York Mets player J.D. Martinez has decided not to retire from professional sports—though not necessarily from baseball. The veteran hitter has signed an exclusive deal with JOOLA, a renowned pickleball brand, in preparation for a transition into the professional pickleball scene.

J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets reacts after drawing a walk in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series Champion J.D. Martinez brings one of the purest swings in the game of baseball to the sport of pickleball,” the company announced in a press release, revealing that Martinez is preparing for a shift to professional pickleball after his baseball career.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Francisco Lindor gets 100% real on Mets signing Juan Soto

Lindor’s lighthearted response

In reaction to this news, Francisco Lindor couldn’t resist poking fun at his former teammate. On Martinez’s Instagram post, the charismatic shortstop wrote, “I thought you was doing pickleball?” Lindor’s comment reflects the strong camaraderie between the Mets players and the sense of humor that defines their team dynamic.