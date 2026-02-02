What’s next for Casey Schmitt now that Luis Arraez will play second base for the Giants?

Casey Schmitt has been recovering from minor surgery, but with the recent addition of Luis Arraez to the San Francisco Giants roster, his future in the infield could get a bit complicated, though Susan Slusser’s analysis suggests it shouldn’t be all that bad.

“Because third is his best spot, Schmitt has been a trade target for clubs with a need at third two winters in a row. Now with Arraez in the fold, San Francisco might consider moving Schmitt to fill a need. The Giants could use a closer, for instance, and never would say no to a good young starter. Backup catcher is also an area to possibly add,” Slusser wrote.

As other analysts have noted, it’s highly likely Schmitt will take on a utility role across the infield. “The Giants have wanted to move Casey Schmitt to a utility role … he can back up all four infield spots and figures to replace Arraez in the late innings of a lot of close games,” Alex Pavlovic reported on X.

Developing story…