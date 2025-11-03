Trending topics:
MLB

Harrison Bader’s future with the Phillies hinges on looming $10M deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies need to hurry if they want to retain Harrison Bader, as the deadline to activate his $10 million option, which is assumed to be mutual, is rapidly approaching, and there is still no word from the club.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Harrison Bader smiles during a game against the Braves on August 28, 2025 in Philadelphia.
© Getty ImagesHarrison Bader smiles during a game against the Braves on August 28, 2025 in Philadelphia.

Harrison Bader had a very strong season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, a performance recognized by the fans. However, the front office must act quickly as they have less than three days left to reach an agreement on the $10 million option in his contract.

The expiration date for the Phillies to secure Bader for another year is Thursday, November 6, at 5 p.m. EDT. If they fail to decide, the team will have no choice but to let him walk and pay him a $3 million buyout, a decision that would surely disappoint Phillies fans.

Bader, a nine-year MLB veteran, finished the regular season with a .305 average, the best among all Phillies, despite playing only 50 games. He was even hotter in the postseason, hitting .500 in the three games he appeared in. Undeniably, he represents a future asset for the team.

Advertisement

Bader: Quality player at a value price

The Phillies understand Bader’s value on a $10 million contract. Having a batting average better than players like Bryce Harper and others on big contracts is an opportunity they simply cannot afford to pass up. However, no player is perfect, and Bader is no exception; his career has shown him to be a “journeyman.”

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The only team where Bader has had significant “stability” in terms of time spent was with the Cardinals from 2017 to 2022. Since leaving St. Louis, he has played for a total of five teams (Yankees, Reds, Mets, Twins, Phillies).

MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

see also

MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

Another teammate in limbo

Bader’s teammate, pitcher José Alvarado, is also in a similar situation, waiting for the Phillies to decide whether to keep him for another year via a club option or let him become a free agent. His option is slightly cheaper at $9 million.

Advertisement

Survey

What should the Phillies do with Bader?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Stefon Diggs backs Drake Maye after struggles against Falcons
NFL

Stefon Diggs backs Drake Maye after struggles against Falcons

Mike Vrabel claps back at Raheem Morris’ accusations against Patriots
NFL

Mike Vrabel claps back at Raheem Morris’ accusations against Patriots

Super Bowl champion refuses to give Sam Darnold his flowers after Commanders game
NFL

Super Bowl champion refuses to give Sam Darnold his flowers after Commanders game

Titans’ plans for Calvin Ridley at trade deadline revealed
NFL

Titans’ plans for Calvin Ridley at trade deadline revealed

Better Collective Logo