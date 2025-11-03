Harrison Bader’s future with the Phillies hinges on looming $10M deadline

Harrison Bader had a very strong season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, a performance recognized by the fans. However, the front office must act quickly as they have less than three days left to reach an agreement on the $10 million option in his contract.

The expiration date for the Phillies to secure Bader for another year is Thursday, November 6, at 5 p.m. EDT. If they fail to decide, the team will have no choice but to let him walk and pay him a $3 million buyout, a decision that would surely disappoint Phillies fans.

Bader, a nine-year MLB veteran, finished the regular season with a .305 average, the best among all Phillies, despite playing only 50 games. He was even hotter in the postseason, hitting .500 in the three games he appeared in. Undeniably, he represents a future asset for the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bader: Quality player at a value price

The Phillies understand Bader’s value on a $10 million contract. Having a batting average better than players like Bryce Harper and others on big contracts is an opportunity they simply cannot afford to pass up. However, no player is perfect, and Bader is no exception; his career has shown him to be a “journeyman.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The only team where Bader has had significant “stability” in terms of time spent was with the Cardinals from 2017 to 2022. Since leaving St. Louis, he has played for a total of five teams (Yankees, Reds, Mets, Twins, Phillies).

Advertisement

see also MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

Another teammate in limbo

Bader’s teammate, pitcher José Alvarado, is also in a similar situation, waiting for the Phillies to decide whether to keep him for another year via a club option or let him become a free agent. His option is slightly cheaper at $9 million.

Advertisement