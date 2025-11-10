Hyeseong Kim breaks silence after limited role and shares message to Dodgers fans

Hyeseong Kim reflected honestly on his 2025 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after appearing in just 71 games. When asked if he was disappointed by his limited postseason role, Kim said, “I wasn’t really disappointed, though as a baseball player, of course there was some regret.” He added, “Only nine players get to play and that’s just a part of baseball, so I focused on doing my job well in the role I was given.”

The Korean infielder finished the year with 45 hits, 3 home runs, and 17 RBI over 170 plate appearances while batting .280. In the postseason, he appeared sparingly, scoring just one run. Still, Kim maintained a professional approach, emphasizing that his mindset was to help the team however he could, regardless of playing time.

Kim also took a moment to speak directly to Dodgers fans. “Thank you for your support, even though I didn’t do well this year,” he said with humility. “I promise to do better next year so that I can show my face a lot more to fans at the baseball field.”

