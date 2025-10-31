Trending topics:
MLB

How many Japanese players are on the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series roster?

It might seem as though the Los Angeles Dodgers have a very large collection of Japanese players on the roster, but in reality, the number is not as high as it appears during the World Series.

By Richard Tovar

Roki Sasaki #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the final out.
With Shohei Ohtani on the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series roster and Roki Sasaki also taking the mound, fans are curious about the total number of Japanese players on the defending champions’ roster, in total, there are only three Japan-born players on the roster.

While the number of Japanese players isn’t large, seeing the dominant Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, and then watching the Dodgers attempt to close out Game 6 against the Blue Jays with another Japanese pitcher like Sasaki, leaves people wondering where the Dodgers manage to acquire so many high-caliber pitchers from Japan.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
