Trending topics:
MLB

Jazz Chisholm Jr finally reveals reason behind emotional night against Red Sox

During Game 4 against the Boston Red Sox, Jazz Chisholm Jr. appeared more emotional than usual, especially after hitting a home run that provided the Yankees with some much-needed relief.

By Richard Tovar

Jazz Chisholm Jr. heads back to the dugout vs Twins on August 12, 2025.
© Getty ImagesJazz Chisholm Jr. heads back to the dugout vs Twins on August 12, 2025.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a good game against the Boston Red Sox, earning the Yankees a well-deserved victory. However, it was not an easy day for him; behind the emotion of his home runs, he was suffering after the passing of his best friend.

As Chisholm Jr. unexpectedly revealed after the game, he didn’t hesitate to speak candidly about the matter. “I lost my best friend yesterday… Today felt like a different type of day…,” said Jazz, who finished the game with two home runs.

The Yankees won Game 4 against the Red Sox thanks largely to Jazz Chisholm Jr. His two home runs and four RBIs gave the team the boost it needed to break its losing streak, and they finally did.

Advertisement

An Important Game for Chisholm Jr.

It wasn’t just about snapping a three-game losing streak at home—a humiliation for the Yankees. For Chisholm Jr., playing against the Red Sox is something he always wants to do because of the intensity on the field in this type of game.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

“I always want to play Boston. The energy…it’s a real intense game every game,” Chisholm Jr. said. He also spoke about the Yankees’ renewed focus, adding, “That’s what we’re going to have and what we need to get ready for the playoffs.”

Thanks to this game, Chisholm Jr. finally ended a personal drought of two games where he had contributed nothing to the team’s offense. Winning against the Red Sox was a wakeup call for him; he hadn’t recorded a hit since the first game of the series.

Advertisement
Aaron Judge reveals how tough it feels being kept out of Yankees outfield

see also

Aaron Judge reveals how tough it feels being kept out of Yankees outfield

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
oone drops remark that could boost Volpe’s case as Yankees shortstop
MLB

oone drops remark that could boost Volpe’s case as Yankees shortstop

NY Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. shares emotional moment with teammate Aaron Judge
MLB

NY Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. shares emotional moment with teammate Aaron Judge

Trent Grisham achieves milestone and joins Aaron Judge in history of the NY Yankees
MLB

Trent Grisham achieves milestone and joins Aaron Judge in history of the NY Yankees

Grisham drops clues about what could come after Yankees contract
MLB

Grisham drops clues about what could come after Yankees contract

Better Collective Logo