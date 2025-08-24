Jazz Chisholm Jr finally reveals reason behind emotional night against Red Sox

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a good game against the Boston Red Sox, earning the Yankees a well-deserved victory. However, it was not an easy day for him; behind the emotion of his home runs, he was suffering after the passing of his best friend.

As Chisholm Jr. unexpectedly revealed after the game, he didn’t hesitate to speak candidly about the matter. “I lost my best friend yesterday… Today felt like a different type of day…,” said Jazz, who finished the game with two home runs.

The Yankees won Game 4 against the Red Sox thanks largely to Jazz Chisholm Jr. His two home runs and four RBIs gave the team the boost it needed to break its losing streak, and they finally did.

An Important Game for Chisholm Jr.

It wasn’t just about snapping a three-game losing streak at home—a humiliation for the Yankees. For Chisholm Jr., playing against the Red Sox is something he always wants to do because of the intensity on the field in this type of game.

“I always want to play Boston. The energy…it’s a real intense game every game,” Chisholm Jr. said. He also spoke about the Yankees’ renewed focus, adding, “That’s what we’re going to have and what we need to get ready for the playoffs.”

Thanks to this game, Chisholm Jr. finally ended a personal drought of two games where he had contributed nothing to the team’s offense. Winning against the Red Sox was a wakeup call for him; he hadn’t recorded a hit since the first game of the series.

