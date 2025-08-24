Aaron Judge reveals how tough it feels being kept out of Yankees outfield

Aaron Judge described it as “brutal” not being able to play in the New York Yankees outfield. He has now played multiple games as a DH, and while it’s not his natural position, he has tried to contribute to a team that has had serious problems winning.

Before the final game of the four-game series against the Red Sox, where the Yankees have struggled immensely, Judge made it clear that he wants to do more than just hit the ball. He also wants to help his team on defense and admitted he is eager to return.

“It’s brutal. I’m a ballplayer. I want to play both sides of the ball. I want to be out there making plays on defense, helping my team out. I know hitting is important, but I feel like I can impact the team on both sides. I can’t wait to be back out there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Was Judge Last in the Outfield?

The last time Judge was seen in the outfield was on July 25, when the Yankees lost 12-5 to the Phillies. He has been playing as a designated hitter since August 5, moving between the third and second positions in the batting order. His overall batting average has remained above .320+.

Bellinger, Grisham, and Judge celebrates after defeating the Mets on July 06, 2025. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Judge’s offensive production exclusively as a DH has been slightly lower in August, which is normal for a designated hitter. If you compare a 16-game sample from August to July, there is a significant difference in his batting average, which was .321 when he played in the outfield, much higher than his current .218 as a DH.

Advertisement

Before taking on the DH role more “permanently,” Boone used Judge in 22 games as a DH in the preceding months of the current season in what was an “experiment” to see how it would turn out.

Advertisement