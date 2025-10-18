John Schneider fires strong warning to Mariners ahead of Game 6 in Toronto

John Schneider could not remain silent after the agonizing Game 5 loss to the Seattle Mariners, a defeat that gave the Mariners a 3-2 series lead as the Blue Jays head home. However, before their rivals land in Toronto, Schneider was crystal clear, stating that starting Sunday, his team will seize control of the ALCS.

Schneider’s warning was tough and direct: “We’re going to f—– get after it on Sunday,” knowing that a loss in Game 6 would mean elimination from the ALCS and end their bid for the World Series. Notably, the Blue Jays have only managed two road victory in the series against the Mariners, having lost the first two games at home.

Schneider reminded reporters that his team has a strong track record of winning back-to-back games at home this season: “We’ve won two games in a row a whole lot this year. That’s what we expect to do beginning Sunday.” That will be the strategy starting with Game 6: win those two and claim the title to play the World Series against the Dodgers.

Following the defeat, Schneider viewed the game as a way for his players to push forward and “keep their head up,” adding that these October matchups tend to draw much harsher criticism than games played during the rest of the year.

Ernie Clement shares Schneider’s optimism

Ernie Clement echoed Schneider’s sentiment, stating, “It’s right where we want to be.” It appears his teammates are ready to seize momentum again in Toronto after the recent loss in Seattle. “That was our goal coming here, to get back to Toronto.”

Despite wanting to win Game 5, which ended in a defeat, Clement clarified that the Blue Jays are still in a strong position: “Obviously, we wanted this game to go a little different, but I think we’re in a great spot. I’d say we’re in a great spot. We’ve got a chance. That’s all we need.”

