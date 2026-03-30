John Schneider shares what Cody Ponce felt during knee injury

John Schneider revealed a key detail behind Cody Ponce’s fall during the game against the Colorado Rockies, which turned more complicated than expected. The pitcher reportedly told his manager that his knee extended beyond its natural range, an issue that could sideline him from the Toronto Blue Jays’ mound.

Hazel Mae was among the first to report the update on X (@thehazelmae): “Injury Update: Cody Ponce is getting an MRI (right knee) and the team is hoping for the best. John Schneider: ‘he felt it hyperextend a little bit.’”

Now, the focus shifts to the MRI results on Ponce’s knee. If the injury proves serious, it could significantly impact the Blue Jays’ rotation in the coming weeks, as he’s viewed as one of the key arms for the team heading into the season.

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Cody Ponce had to be carted off in his Blue Jays debut after collapsing trying to field a ground ball pic.twitter.com/FO0YUfYlZz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 30, 2026

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