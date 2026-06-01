Todd Monken reacts to Browns trading Myles Garrett to Rams

As the Cleveland Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, new head coach Todd Monken has given a nonchalant message about his point of view on the trade.

The NFL world got shocked today as it was announced that Myles Garrett was getting traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, Todd Monken has opened up about the move.

Monken didn’t have a happy demeanor, but he was clear on his words. “I wasn’t assured that [Myles Garrett would stay] when I took the job,” Monken said to 92.3 The Fan. “I was never assured of anything when I took the job, other than once I signed my contract, whatever my contract said — that’s what I was assured.”

The Browns did get a lot as the terms of the blockbuster trade indicate. However, not having Myles Garrett is quite a big blow. The team was trying to base its success around the defense, and Garrett was at the forefront of that.

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Jared Verse is a premium replacement

While no one will put Jared Verse on Myles Garrett’s level, the fact is that he is one of the best young edges in the NFL. Garrett is a future Hall of Famer, and Verse is just starting his career with that same goal in sight.

Verse has played two seasons in the NFL. Verse has five forced fumbles and 12 sacks in his career. He’s got plenty of potential at just 25 years old. The Browns can still have a great defense with him instead of Garrett. After all, the Rams did rate Verse very highly.

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Monken must not be happy

While he didn’t share much nor did he share much of his emotions, deep inside Monken should be angry. While Verse and the picks are good returns for Myles Garrett, losing a player like that is never a good set of news.