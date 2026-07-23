Phillies could pursue major pitching upgrade before MLB trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly exploring bigger additions to their rotation ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline as they continue their playoff push.

The Philadelphia Phillies could emerge as one of the most aggressive teams ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline as they continue their push in the National League East. With less than two weeks remaining before Aug. 3, Philadelphia is reportedly exploring ways to strengthen its starting rotation beyond simply adding depth.

According to The Athletic, the Phillies have expanded their search in recent weeks. While the club initially looked for a back-end starter, rival executives now believe Philadelphia is also discussing higher-end options. “The Phillies have told teams in recent weeks that they are searching for a No. 5 starter… But, of late, the Phillies have been more willing to discuss higher-caliber arms — the kind of pitcher who would be capable of starting a postseason game,” the report stated.

Philadelphia’s rotation has remained anchored by Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesús Luzardo, but questions persist behind that trio. Aaron Nola‘s struggles have increased the urgency to add another reliable arm, particularly as the Phillies look to strengthen their postseason outlook.

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Phillies could pay a premium for frontline pitching

Adding an impact starter would likely require Philadelphia to part with significant prospect capital, especially in a market expected to feature relatively few sellers before the deadline.

Jesús Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies talks to pitching coach. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

However, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has built a reputation for making aggressive moves when he believes his team has a legitimate opportunity to contend, making the Phillies one of the clubs to watch over the coming days.

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Trade market beginning to take shape before Aug. 3

With the deadline approaching, contenders across baseball are beginning to separate themselves from sellers, creating a clearer picture of the market. Philadelphia’s reported interest in a higher-caliber starter signals the organization may be aiming for more than just additional depth.

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If the right opportunity becomes available, the Phillies could make one of the biggest pitching acquisitions before Aug. 3 as they continue chasing the top spot in the National League East.