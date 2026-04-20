Kyle Schwarber maintains confidence Phillies will snap out of regular-season funk

The 2026 regular season has been a nightmare start for the Philadelphia Phillies. Sitting at a lackluster 8-13, the team’s performance has left the Philadelphia faithful searching for answers. However, veteran slugger Kyle Schwarber remains unfazed, viewing the slow start as a temporary setback rather than a definitive trend.

“I feel like on a daily basis, seeing the guys in here and the way that they’re working, it’s inevitable. It’s inevitable. At some point it’s going to change,“ Schwarber told reporters following a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Despite Schwarber’s optimism, the Phillies’ lineup has lacked its signature punch. Both Bryce Harper and Trea Turner have struggled to find their rhythm through the season’s first month. Compounding their issues is a shorthanded pitching rotation, which currently lacks ace Zack Wheeler as he continues his rehab assignment in Triple-A.

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Manager Rob Thomson offered his own diagnosis of the slump, suggesting that his squad may simply be “trying too hard” to force a turnaround, leading to uncharacteristic mistakes and a lack of plate discipline during the current skid.

KYLE SCHWARBER IS STILL THE MAN



PRIMETIME SCHWARBOMB pic.twitter.com/2wLLCzQW26 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) April 19, 2026

Dissecting the Phillies’ early-season slump

A dismal 2-7 stretch against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, and Atlanta Braves has exposed the cracks in Philadelphia’s foundation. During that nine-game span, the Phillies were outscored 56–33. Giving up over six runs per game at home.

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Beyond Wheeler’s absence, the bullpen took a massive hit with the loss of closer Jhoan Duran. Before being placed on the 15-day Injured List on April 18, Duran had been a rare bright spot, posting a dominant 1.35 ERA and securing five saves.

The offensive struggles have been just as glaring. Over their recent five-game losing streak, the Phillies averaged a meager 1.8 runs per game. For a roster built around the high-priced power of Harper and Schwarber, the lack of run support has become a major concern for the front office.

As the schedule toughens, the Phillies find themselves at an early-season crossroads. With Wheeler still weeks away from a return to the big-league mound and the offense mired in a collective funk, Thomson’s squad must find a way to stabilize before the gap in the NL East standings becomes insurmountable.

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