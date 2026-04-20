Rob Thomson says Phillies may be ‘trying too hard’ amid struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies are searching for answers after being swept at home by the Atlanta Braves, a series in which they managed just three total runs. The skid dropped them to 8-13 on the season and into fourth place in the NL East, raising early concerns about a team that entered the year with postseason expectations.

Manager Rob Thomson did not shy away from the mood inside the clubhouse. “A lot of frustration. You know, we’re disappointed. We’re frustrated,” he said after Sunday’s loss. “I know they’re trying hard. Sometimes, trying too hard… we’re off to a slow start here but it’s going to get better.”

That tension has shown up most clearly at the plate. The Phillies rank near the bottom of the MLB with a .222 team batting average, placing them 25th overall. Despite solid individual numbers from Bryce Harper, who is hitting .273, the offense has struggled to produce consistently.

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Phillies are pressing too much at the plate

Thomson believes part of the issue is mental, not mechanical. “Everybody’s frustrated, I’m telling you. Nobody’s complacent. Everybody’s working their tails off. Nobody’s happy. We’re not used to this,” he said, emphasizing that effort is not the problem, but execution remains lacking.

"This isn't football. It's not hockey, where emotion can help you."



Rob Thomson says the Phillies need to take emotion out of their game. pic.twitter.com/pXMIrlOSy8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 20, 2026

The manager pointed to an overaggressive approach as a key factor in the team’s offensive struggles. “You got to take the emotion out of it,” Thomson explained. “This isn’t football, it’s not hockey, where emotion can help you. In this sport, over emotion can often hurt you. You gotta take it out of it.”

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Even so, Thomson insists that maintaining confidence is part of his responsibility. “That’s my job,” he said when asked how he keeps the team positive. “There are times when you have to straighten some people out… but for the most part, you got to stay positive and believe in the club because there’s talent here.”

Talent and time are there

There is little doubt about that talent on paper. With proven hitters like Harper and Schwarber anchoring the lineup, the expectation is that results will eventually follow. “It’s not that we don’t have talent, we got talent,” Thomson said. “It just hasn’t happened yet. But it’s going to happen.”

Still, time is already becoming a factor. The Phillies have not won a game since April 13, and early-season slumps can quickly snowball if not corrected. For now, the message from Thomson is clear: trust the process, control the emotions, and let the results catch up