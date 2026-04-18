Phillies’ Taijuan Walker opens up on struggles after another tough outing vs Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered another difficult setback as Taijuan Walker struggled early and the offense failed to respond in a 9-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. The right-hander was unable to settle in, once again putting the team in an immediate deficit.

“My goal is to try to give the team the best chance to win,” Walker said after the game, according to Phillies Nation. “I haven’t done that yet, so it’s really just kind of staying within myself and trying to just attack the zone, limit the walks.”

Walker allowed seven earned runs over four innings, giving up seven hits, three walks, and two home runs. His ERA has now climbed to 9.16 through four starts, with early‑inning struggles continuing to define his season and repeatedly forcing Philadelphia to play from behind, a concerning trend for a club that had already made adjustments when the Phillies made a roster move before the Cubs matchup.

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Early struggles put Phillies in immediate trouble

Walker was hit hard from the start, with Atlanta scoring early and building control of the game quickly. The Braves capitalized on traffic on the bases and timely hitting, turning the matchup into a one-sided affair before Philadelphia could find any rhythm.

Taijuan Walker #99 of the Phillies looks on in the top of the first inning. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Phillies’ offense offered little resistance, going scoreless through six innings against Martín Perez. Even with a few hits from Bryce Harper and contributions from J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner, the lineup could not generate sustained pressure.

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Rotation questions grow as Phillies search for answers

With Walker’s struggles continuing, attention is shifting toward the rotation’s near future. Zack Wheeler’s potential return from rehab could soon force decisions, especially if Philadelphia looks for more stability on the mound.

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At 8-11 and with the worst run differential in the National League, the Phillies are quickly reaching a point where pitching changes may become necessary if results do not improve.