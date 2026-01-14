NY Mets reportedly meant to be for 2x All-Star as Kyle Tucker negotiations ramp up

The New York Mets have shown no fear to make splashes in the 2025-26 MLB offseason. Obviously, Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz’s departures have left their mark on the Orange and Blue, but the prospect of acquiring Kyle Tucker may far outweigh that. Moreover, another report hints a move for a decorated veteran could be imminent.

There aren’t many names out in free agency or the trade market that the Mets haven’t been linked to. In some cases, those connections are far-fetched, but in other, they make complete sense. When it comes to Houston Astros veteran pitcher Framber Valdez, the latter may be the more accurate example. According to a report around MLB, whether New York lands Tucker or not, the two-time All-Star ace is likely headed to Queens.

“With or without Tucker, Valdez makes too much sense for the Mets not to place him atop a rotation with Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea, with Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat back in the minor leagues for further seasoning,” as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valdez rejected the Astros’ qualifying offer in order to become an unrestricted free agent in MLB. Now, the two-time All-Star selection has made it clear he is after the big bucks, and the Mets may come up with just the right offer to lure him into the easternmost borough.

Framber Valdez at Daikin Park

Advertisement

Valdez’s numbers

Though the 2022 World Series champion witnessed his production take a big bump during the 2025 MLB season, he has proven to be a reliable option for a Mets’ team that could really use a veteran presence on the mound.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets Rumors: Team reportedly pursues two-time Gold Glove winner amid Kyle Tucker’s uncertainty

Last year, Valdez appeared in 31 games for Houston, recording 192.0 innings pitched. However, he also posted career-worst numbers, allowing 171 hits, 82 runs, and 78 earned runs. Additionally, Valdez squandered 15 home runs and 88 bases on balls/walks. On the flip side, he struck out 187 batters (third best mark in his eight-year career).

Advertisement

Updates on Tucker

While the Mets have reportedly set a budget limit to pursue Tucker, as Cody Bellinger remains in play, New York has made it clear the former Chicago Cubs’ hitter is its top priority.

However, as interested as the Mets are, they may not be as desperate as their competitors in the market. According to a report in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays have gained the edge in the race for Tucker, and that is mainly because the 2025 World Series runner-ups are more willing to accommodate Tucker’s steep demands (both in terms of money and contract length).

Advertisement

Advertisement