NY Mets and Blue Jays put Kyle Tucker against the ropes with tough dilemma ahead of MLB decision

Kyle Tucker is closer than ever to making a decision on his MLB future. As the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers look to land the top free agent, they are presenting a tough dilemma for the 28-year-old.

Each team in the race for Tucker has a solid argument to make in hopes of convincing the Tampa, Florida native. Despite reports suggesting a clear favorite has emerged between the Blue Jays, Mets, and Dodgers, the three clubs are still not throwing in the towel. Until Tucker puts pen to paper in Queens, Toronto, or Los Angeles, it’s still anyone’s game.

Instead, the pressure is on Tucker, who may have to decide what matters more: securing a lucrative deal or prioritizing long-term stability. That may be the dilemma coming to the surface, as the Mets are reportedly offering a $50 million-per-year deal, while the Blue Jays are willing to go as long as 10 years with their proposal.

“You don’t know what [Tucker is] going to take,” insider Jeff Passan stated in dialogue with Sportsnet. “Does he want that big dollar contract or does he want the security that comes with that long-term deal?”

Why decision feels imminent

Although Tucker has taken his precious time through MLB offseason, all signs indicate the wait will not take much longer. The Mets, Blue Jays, and Dodgers have all had their time to convince Tucker, and it’s now up to the top free agent on the market to step up to the plate.

“At this point, [Tucker] sort of understands what the market is, and the way it has played out so far,” Passan added. “The Blue Jays [are willing to] have that big ticket deal that we normally see given to a free agents of Tucker’s caliber.

“Now, the Mets have entered the frame and they’re coming with $50 million a year. That is a lot of money for anyone to turn down. Now that the Mets are in at that level, the Dodgers are going to come in, too.”

Tucker must decide: Mets, Blue Jays or Dodgers

Tucker is still up for grabs. Perhaps a desperate move from one side turns the scale in their favor, but it could come back to bite them. It seems the Mets, Blue Jays, and Dodgers are all staying put. The ball is on Tucker’s court now. All the front offices in Queens, Toronto, and Los Angeles can do at this point is cross their fingers.

