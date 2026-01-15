NY Mets reportedly send final offer to lure Kyle Tucker away from Blue Jays, Dodgers

The race for Kyle Tucker is entering its home stretch. The New York Mets are still in pursuit of the former Chicago Cubs’, though insiders suggest they may be trailing behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, reports around MLB hint what the Mets’ final offer might look like.

The air across MLB has grown thick in anticipation and suspense. The tension can be cut with a knife. That usually means something big is looming. In this case, it’s the fact Kyle Tucker is expected to make his decision soon. As the Mets, Blue Jays, and Dodgers receive a crucial update on Tucker, each team in the race is now holding its breath and crossing its fingers.

Though New York is staying confident, Tucker has left the Mets out in the dark ahead of his final decision on his MLB future. That alone may be enough to make the Orange and Blue grow disappointed. Still, New York is looking to lure Tucker away from Toronto and Los Angeles. According to reports, the Mets have sent their final offer to Tucker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mets reported final offer

“The Mets, according to a source, have a four-year offer on the table for Kyle Tucker,” The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported. Whether that term is good enough for Tucker to put pen to paper in Queens remains an unanswered question.

Kyle Tucker at Wrigley Field

Advertisement

This information, combined with Jon Heyman’s report that New York is offering a $50 million-per-year contract, helps tie up the loose ends and suggests the Mets are most likely offering Tucker a four-year, $200 million deal. The Dodgers and Blue Jays are playing their cards close to the chest, as their offers remain unclear.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets reportedly meant to be for 2x All-Star as Kyle Tucker negotiations ramp up

Biggest contracts in Mets history

If reports turn to reality and Tucker indeed signs with the Mets on a four-year, $200 million contract, he would join an exclusive ranking for the biggest deals ever handed out in Queens. As it stands, that list is topped—and will stay that way for a very long time— by Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million contract. Up next are the top-5 contracts in Mets history.

Advertisement

Juan Soto: 15 years, $765 million ($51 million a year)

Francisco Lindor: 10 years, $341 million ($34.1 million a year)

Marcus Semien: 7 years, $175 million ($25 million a year)

David Wright: 8 years, $138 million ($17.25 million a year)

Jacob deGrom: 5 years, $137.5 million ($27.5 million a year)

SurveyWhere will Tucker sign? Where will Tucker sign? already voted 0 people

Advertisement