Los Angeles Dodgers already know they are not Tatsuya Imai’s desired team to play in the MLB

Some fans in the MLB have colloquially dubbed the Los Angeles Dodgers the “Los Japanese Dodgers” due to their strong foundation of Japanese players, including superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki. However, this dynamic could shift with the emergence of Japan’s newest baseball sensation, Tatsuya Imai, who has recently been posted for MLB consideration.

In an interview with TV Asahi, Imai expressed a distinct preference for a team that does not have any Japanese players. He stated, “If there are Japanese people, they will tell you anything you ask them, right? But that’s not what I’m hoping for. In a way, I want to experience a sense of survival,“ reflecting his desire for an authentic and independent experience in MLB, should he join the league.

Consequently, the Dodgers may not be in Imai’s future plans, leaving room for other MLB teams to vie for his talents. This situation presents an opportunity for franchises willing to emulate the Dodgers’ successful integration of international talent, as they strategically position themselves for a championship run in 2026.

Imai further shared his perspective: “When I encounter cultural differences, one of the things I enjoy is figuring out how to overcome them on my own.” This mindset could be highly beneficial for any team seeking an athlete eager to embrace new challenges and grow without relying on compatriots.

Potential destinations for Tatsuya Imai in MLB, alongside the NY Yankees

According to Imai, teams featuring Japanese players are not on his radar for 2026. This opens the door for other franchises to attract his attention, with the New York Yankees among the possible contenders.

With no Japanese players currently on their roster, the Yankees represent a viable option for Imai. Known for their storied history and record-setting number of championships, the Yankees are keen on reclaiming their status as MLB front-runners.

Other organizations that align with Imai’s preferences and possess the financial means and recent success to lure international talent include:

Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates

