The Los Angeles Dodgers have firmly established themselves as the team to beat in the upcoming season. Their dominant performance in 2025, capped by back-to-back World Series titles, positions the Dodgers as the primary contenders heading into the 2026 season.

Amid swirling rumors about potential roster additions, there are reportedly five scenarios on the table that could elevate the Dodgers to unprecedented heights. According to Dodgers Nation, a trusted source for all things Dodgers, these are the intriguing possibilities for the 2026 season.

Trade for Paul Skenes Acquire Tarik Skubal Bring Mike Trout to LA Execute a blockbuster trade with the Twins Acquire Fernando Tatis Jr. for LA

Among these proposals, two are rated as likely, two are considered complicated but possible, and one is deemed virtually impossible, based on insider analysis and prevailing circumstances.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates.

Skenes or Skubal: Likely moves?

Reports suggest that the young talent from the Pittsburgh Pirates may find his way to Los Angeles. The Dodgers’ recent championship wins and their promising future add to their appeal. Despite this, Pirates officials asserted to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that they have no intention of trading Skenes, making any pursuit a challenging endeavor.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan notes that Skenes could be a good fit for the Dodgers, alongside other teams like the New York Yankees or the New York Mets. However, Passan highlights that the Dodgers, already possessing a formidable rotation, are primarily focused on bolstering their outfield and bullpen.

Trout or Buxton: Possible long shots?

Rumors of Trout joining the Dodgers may be more fiction than fact, considering his longstanding tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Yet, during a regular-season interview, Trout expressed a desire to join a team capable of securing a World Series title, leaving a window of opportunity open.

While specifics remain elusive, Doug McCain of Dodgers Nation suggested that the Dodgers might attempt to secure a trade for Byron Buxton, one of Minnesota’s standout talents.

Tatis Jr.: An unlikely scenario

The prospect of acquiring Fernando Tatis Jr. appears the least feasible, given his 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres signed in 2021. The logistics of such a major trade combined with available free agents make this scenario one of the most improbable.

