Max Scherzer’s post-World Series comments leave Blue Jays fans wondering about 2026

Max Scherzer earned $15 million in the 2025 season playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, a respectable salary for a 41-year-old pitcher who came agonizingly close to winning another World Series. Following the tough defeat to the Dodgers, he was unequivocal in stating that it would not be his final appearance on the mound.

Scherzer did not specify if he plans to return to the Blue Jays, but he clarified his stance on retiring after Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. “The only thing I can say is it’s going to take some time to give a full answer to that but there is no way that was my last pitch,” Scherzer told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

With the Blue Jays, Max Scherzer posted a decent regular season for the 18th of his career, making 17 starts with a 5-5 record and a 5.19 ERA. However, he sharpened up considerably in the postseason with three starts and a 3.77 ERA, demonstrating that he remains a lethal force when pitching in October.

How many World Series has Scherzer been In?

Scherzer has participated in a total of four World Series, with the most recent being the 2025 appearance for the Blue Jays. It was the first time he had faced the Dodgers for a championship ring, of which he currently holds two. His best ERA in a crucial stage like the postseason was in 2012 with the Tigers, where he posted a 2.08 ERA across three starts.

His Game 7 performance against the Dodgers in the recent World Series signaled that Scherzer’s arm still has the power to shut down dangerous hitters like Shohei Ohtani. In 4.1 innings pitched, he allowed only one run and four hits to 18 batters faced.

Teammate Ernie Clement praises veteran Scherzer

One of the teammates who watched Scherzer work closely on the mound last season was Ernie Clement, who expressed how surprising it was to play alongside the veteran. “He’s unbelievable,” Clement said after the World Series, where he also took the opportunity to show off his own skills.

“I love going to war with that guy. He’s just a competitor and just an awesome guy to have around in the clubhouse. He’s a great example for any young player, any teammate of his, on how to be ready and prepare and compete,” Clement added.