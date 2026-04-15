Mets’ Nolan McLean shares honest reaction on facing Dodgers after standout outing isn’t enough

The New York Mets continue to battle through a difficult stretch, but Nolan McLean delivered a standout performance despite a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The rookie right-hander emerged as a bright spot for the team, even as the results have not followed.

After the game, McLean reflected on the moment and the experience of facing top-level competition. “Maybe a little bit. I try to treat every start the same. But growing up a baseball fan and getting to watch some of these guys on TV as I’m growing up, it’s really cool to get to go compete against them,” he said, according to SNY.

McLean backed up those words with his best outing so far, throwing seven innings while allowing just two hits and one earned run, along with eight strikeouts. Still, the Mets’ offense struggled again, leaving him without the result his performance deserved, even as manager Carlos Mendoza sent a message while the team’s slump continues to deepen.

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McLean shines in duel with Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, McLean held his own in a tight pitchers’ duel. Both starters kept the game tied through seven innings, showing strong command and composure throughout.

Nolan McLean was asked if there was extra juice in facing the Dodgers:



"Maybe a little bit. I try to treat every start the same. But growing up a baseball fan and getting to watch some of these guys on TV as I'm growing up, it's really cool to get to go compete against them" pic.twitter.com/bdsXkpa4Nv — SNY (@SNYtv) April 15, 2026

The game shifted late, when Kyle Tucker delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning. That proved to be the difference, as New York once again struggled to generate offense beyond an early run.

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Mets’ struggles continue despite promising signs

The Mets managed just one run, coming from a leadoff home run by Francisco Lindor, and failed to build any consistent pressure at the plate. The loss extended their losing streak and added to the growing frustration around the team.

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Even so, McLean’s performance offers a positive takeaway. His control, confidence, and ability to compete against a strong lineup suggest he can become a reliable piece in the rotation. If the offense begins to respond, outings like this could soon lead to better results.