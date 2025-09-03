Mets star Pete Alonso lauds teammate amid standout performances against Tigers

Pete Alonso delivered just what the New York Mets needed to secure a victory in the second game of the series. Holding a 2-0 record against the Detroit Tigers, the team, led by head coach Carlos Mendoza, is determined to maintain their hold on at least a Wild Card spot as they look forward to the postseason. Alongside Alonso, another player is making a significant impact.

Nolan McLean, one of the newest additions to the Mets‘ roster, has caught Alonso’s attention. Alonso praised McLean’s work ethic when speaking to the media post-game. “What impresses me most about McLean is his day-to-day commitment and dedication,” Alonso remarked.

Alonso continued, “Obviously, what he’s doing on the field is outstanding and it’s helping us win, but I’m genuinely impressed with his daily process. That’s the main reason I believe he’s able to perform so well on the field. He’s been a pro since joining us, and it’s clear why he’s finding success.”

Alonso’s remarks have sparked excitement among the fan base, with McLean’s contributions proving vital to the team’s much-needed victories. This season has been a challenge for the franchise, given their position in the standings and previous struggles.

McLean reflects on his recent performance

The Mets’ young pitcher has emerged as a crucial player in recent matchups. Following his impressive performance against the Tigers on Tuesday, he shared insights into the adjustments that have fueled his success in the MLB.

“I started to lose confidence in the sweeper and curveball early because I wasn’t throwing them for strikes. But once I got into a groove, I decided to give them another chance, and they eventually came through for me later in the game,” McLean explained to the media.

McLean equals Dodgers World Series champion’s record

Nolan McLean is not just achieving outstanding stats with his pitching; he’s also joining the ranks of former World Series champions. On Tuesday against the Tigers, McLean matched a milestone set by Fernando Valenzuela, who was a key player in the Dodgers’ 1981 World Series win.

According to Opta Stats, “Mets rookie Nolan McLean is 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA and 28 strikeouts in his first four career starts. The only other pitcher to achieve a 4-0 record, a sub-1.50 ERA, and at least 25 strikeouts in their first four career starts is Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela in 1981,” Opta noted on their X account.

