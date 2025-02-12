MLB News: AJ Hinch reacts to Tigers’ rumored interest in Alex Bregman

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch has found himself at the center of rumors linking his team to free agent Alex Bregman. Since the former Houston Astros star began searching for a new home, the Tigers have emerged as one of the leading candidates.

“I get asked about it on airplanes, in restaurants, walking down the street. I live in Houston during the offseason, so you can imagine how that’s gone,” Hinch told Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s obvious he is a very talented player, a very impactful player, and someone who’s close to my heart. This is a guy who I’m really close with.”

While acknowledging Bregman’s talents, Hinch emphasized that he hasn’t publicly pursued the player. “I’ve largely stayed away from talking about it because he’s not here. I’ve tried not to go into public relations banter about trying to recruit him here. But he can help any major league team. Time will tell where that is and what he chooses. Special guy.”

Bregman seeks long-term contract

Bregman remains on the free-agent market due to his desire for a long-term deal—something many teams, have been hesitant to offer. Additionally, Alex Bregman is coming off a season below his usual standards, hitting .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Minute Maid Park on June 03, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Tigers would benefit from Bregman’s offense

Despite the down year, Bregman would provide a much-needed offensive boost for the Tigers. Had he been part of the team in 2024, he would have led the Tigers in both home runs and RBIs. With the MLB season quickly approaching, eyes are on players like Bregman, whose future remains uncertain.

