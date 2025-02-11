One of MLB’s top players last season, Alex Bregman, is now one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. The former Houston Astros third baseman, who won a Gold Glove last year, is searching for a new team to continue his pursuit of another World Series title. According to a recent report, Bregman has three potential landing spots for the 2025 season.

With major signings already made by teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers, the market is moving fast. As these powerhouses bolster their rosters, other teams are working to keep pace and remain competitive in the race for the 2025 World Series.

Bregman, a proven game-changer, could provide a significant boost to any lineup. However, with the Astros reportedly out of the mix for a reunion, three teams have emerged as frontrunners for his services. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Bregman is weighing offers from the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Tigers.

“Bregman is likely to land with the Red Sox, Cubs, or Tigers soon,” Olney reported regarding the third baseman’s free agency outlook. Despite the interest from all three teams, the Cubs have already issued a statement clarifying their stance on pursuing Bregman, setting expectations for their fanbase.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros bats against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bregman’s potential landing spots

Olney didn’t hesitate to break down the odds of Bregman landing, with the teams reportedly pursuing him. During last winter’s meetings, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke highly of the Astros’ star. “He’s been on winning teams his whole career. [He’s a] good defender. Offensively, he’s fantastic. He’s a guy a lot of people are talking about,” Cora said.

Olney also noted that if Bregman were to sign with the Cubs, a short-term deal similar to Cody Bellinger’s could be in play. “If he goes to Chicago, likely on a short-term, Cody Bellinger-type deal, he will have pressure to produce,” Olney said, emphasizing the expectations that would come with such a move.

Meanwhile, a potential signing with the Tigers would signal a major shift in Detroit’s approach. “If he signs with the Tigers, it would be Detroit’s de facto announcement that, with Tarik Skubal two years from free agency, the team’s window to win is now. The expensive signing of Bregman would be an all-in move,” Olney remarked.

The cost of signing Bregman

Bregman is projected to command a four-year, $119 million contract, a significant investment but still less costly than Pete Alonso’s deal, according to Spotrac for the upcoming MLB season.

