MLB News: Bryce Harper makes something clear about the upcoming Game 3 against Mets

After winning Game 2 at home against the New York Mets, Bryce Harper clarified the mindset that he and his teammates will carry into the upcoming Game 3, which will be played on the road.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies secured a crucial win in Game 2 of the NLDS against the New York Mets, edging out the visitors in a tough contest that ended 7-6 after some key plays in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With the series now tied 1-1, the Phillies will head to New York for Game 3, and Harper is well aware of the challenge ahead. He recently shared insights into the mindset he and his teammates are taking as they prepare to face the Mets on the road.

“I mean, anytime you go 1-1, obviously you want to go home, but being able to go 1-1 to New York, I imagine it’s going to be pretty hostile there, but I had a lot of fun, so I’m really looking forward to that,” Harper said when asked about the mentality going into Game 3 in New York. He added, “Just have some fun, man. Like I said, it’s gonna be a hostile environment, I’m looking forward to it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harper’s performance in Game 2 was pivotal, as he and Nick Castellanos helped the Phillies rally in the bottom of the sixth inning with three runs, both hitting home runs that shifted the momentum back in their favor.

Advertisement

Phillies vs. Mets Head-to-Head

The Phillies and Mets are no strangers to one another. During the 2024 regular season, Philadelphia played seven games at Citi Field in New York, winning four of them. Harper and his squad have proven they can handle the pressure of playing in enemy territory.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Nick Castellanos delivers strong message to Mets following Game 2 NLDS win

This National League Division Series marks the first time the Mets and Phillies have faced each other in the postseason, but their rivalry stretches back to 1962. That year, the Phillies dominated the Mets, winning 14 out of 18 games in their first regular season series. Now, decades later, the stakes are even higher as both teams vie for a spot in the next round of the playoffs.