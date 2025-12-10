MLB Rumors: After signing Pete Alonso to $155 million deal, Orioles exploring market for World Series champion

As if signing Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract didn’t make their intentions clear, the Baltimore Orioles are now doubling down. Determined to hoist the World Series in 2026, the organization in Charm City is reportedly using up all its charm to go after a World Series champ in free agency.

The Orioles are looking to prove their 75–87 record in the 2025 MLB season was a fluke. Now boasting an exciting lineup, the O’s are eyeing the final pieces to complete their puzzle. On that note, a report indicates that former Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez is in Baltimore’s crosshairs. Valdez was a part of the Astros’ World Series-winning roster in 2022. His championship expertise could certainly come in handy for the Orioles.

“The Orioles have had talks with free-agent Framber Valdez, who had some overlap with O’s president of ball operations Mike Elias when the two were in Houston,” as reported by CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa.

All signs indicate more moves are coming

Though some might expect the Orioles to pinch pennies after handing Alonso a $31 million salary, Baltimore has other plans. The O’s finally feel air slipping through their championship window in MLB. Now it’s up to them to build a roster capable of pushing it wide open. “There is little chance Alonso will be the end of the O’s offseason. More is coming,” CBS Sports reported on the Orioles.

With Alonso’s addition, the O’s got some much needed help. A glance at the Orioles’ updated depth chart for the 2026 MLB season will show just that. Still, the team is staring at a glaring hole in its pitching staff.

Orioles leaving no stone unturned in market for pitchers

Trading Grayson Rodriguez means Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish will have to carry the workload. Needless to say, Baltimore needs bullpen help—and Valdez would provide just that. Moreover, CBS Sports indicates the Orioles have also contacted the Miami Marlins about 27-year-old pitcher Edward Cabrera.

Due to Cabrera’s relatively low salary—projected at $3.75 million next season—there’s a scenario in which Baltimore trades for him (with Miami controlling his rights through 2028) and signs Valdez as a free agent. However, it would come at a hefty cost. The price tag of a World Series title? Perhaps—but the Orioles can only find out by going down that road.

