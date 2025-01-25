MLB Rumors: Astros considering trading Ryan Pressly as Cubs eye elite closer

The MLB trade market remains dynamic, and the Houston Astros are reportedly putting one of their most valuable assets on the block: Ryan Pressly, according to multiple sources confirmed to MLB.com on Friday. The veteran reliever, known for his powerful curveball and clutch performances, could be headed to the Chicago Cubs, though the final decision will lie with him due to his no-trade clause.

The Cubs, who were runners-up to the Dodgers in the bidding for reliever Tanner Scott, have also been linked to free agents like Carlos Estevez, Kyle Finnegan, and David Robertson. With a pressing need for a closer and significant capital available following the trade of outfielder Cody Bellinger to the Yankees, the Chicago Cubs represent a strong potential suitor for the Astros.

Acquired by the Astros in 2018, Pressly assumed the closer role in 2020 and has since accumulated 111 saves. An All-Star in 2019 and 2021, Pressly converted his first 14 postseason save opportunities, including a save in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

Why would the Astros consider trading Pressly?

After a successful 2023 season, the Astros are focused on strengthening their lineup. Trading Pressly would free up considerable payroll space, enabling them to pursue high-caliber free agents, potentially including former player Alex Bregman. Additionally, with Josh Hader firmly entrenched as Houston’s closer, Pressly’s role has become somewhat redundant in the bullpen.

Cubs in search of an elite Closer

On the Cubs’ side, they are actively seeking a reliable closer. Despite being active in the MLB free-agent market, they have yet to find the right fit to stabilize their bullpen. Pressly, with his experience in high-leverage situations and ability to generate outs, would be an ideal addition to Chicago’s closer role.

