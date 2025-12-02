Devin Williams reportedly drew multiple offers before finalizing three-year deal with NY Mets

Devin Williams‘ decision to remain in New York has turned into one of the most notable storylines of the early offseason. Despite facing a difficult 2025 campaign with the Yankees, the two-time All-Star chose stability in a familiar city rather than seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

The 31-year-old reliever officially landed a multi-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday night, solidifying his future in Queens after spending last season across town in the Bronx. His choice is especially meaningful considering the scrutiny he endured throughout 2025, a year marked by inconsistency and a shift out of the closer role.

According to reporting from The Athletic, Williams’ decision came despite having ample opportunities to pitch in smaller, less demanding markets. His free agency was far more active than many anticipated, setting the stage for a competitive pursuit of his services.

Williams’ decision

As Will Sammon detailed, Williams’ return to New York was entirely intentional. “In agreeing to a three-year deal worth $51 million with the New York Mets, per league sources, Williams is choosing to return to the city where, with the Yankees last season, he experienced a full sampling of boos and cheers,” Sammon wrote.

Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees catches a ball after a pitch. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Sammon added that Williams had no shortage of alternatives. “He didn’t have to. He had other options. Williams received at least five other offers from teams with glaring needs at closer, league sources said.” Those offers indicate that Williams’ reputation across MLB remains strong despite a challenging year statistically.

see also NY Mets reportedly weigh bold bullpen strategy with Edwin Díaz after Devin Williams signing

Why the Mets moved aggressively

Throughout his career, Williams has built an impressive résumé. He owns a 2.45 ERA over 297.2 innings and posted a remarkable 1.83 ERA during his six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. His tenure in Milwaukee also connects directly to Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who previously led the Brewers’ front office.

Despite adding Williams, the Mets have not closed the door on retaining longtime closer Edwin Díaz. As Sammon noted: “Williams chose the Mets on Monday night, not knowing whether he would be used as an ace setup option ahead of Edwin Díaz or as a closer replacing Díaz.”

The Mets have been among the most active teams to open the offseason, making several roster upgrades and signaling that further moves remain possible. With Williams now in the fold, New York’s bullpen picture has grown significantly more intriguing.