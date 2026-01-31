Trending topics:
MLB

Francisco Lindor won’t play in the WBC: Why the NY Mets star will not suit up for Puerto Rico?

Bad news for Puerto Rico, as Francisco Lindor will unfortunately not be available for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, with a legitimate medical and insurance-related reason preventing him from participating in the tournament.

By Richard Tovar

Francisco Lindor in action vs the Guardians on August 06, 2025 in New York City.
Francisco Lindor hit .267 with the New York Mets last season, and while he did not appear in the postseason, his strong individual year appeared to be a stepping stone toward representing Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Unfortunately, due to a right elbow condition, Lindor will not be able to participate in the tournament.

“Due to the cleanup procedure that Francisco Lindor had on his right elbow earlier this offseason, he will not be participating for Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic,” the MLBPA posted on X regarding Lindor’s absence.

The statement also referenced insurance-related restrictions: “Francisco is obviously disappointed that he will be unable to participate. However, because of WBC insurance constraints, he is ineligible to play in WBC games.” The MLBPA added that Lindor is expected to be fully available for the Mets soon, noting that “he will participate fully in all spring training activities.”

Puerto Rican fans react to the news

Several reactions surfaced on X following the MLBPA’s announcement, with frustration clearly directed at Lindor’s absence from the 2026 WBC. The disappointment was amplified by the potential absence of other MLB stars as well, including Astros second baseman José Altuve.

“If this keeps up, this tournament is a complete joke and headed straight to disaster. This is blatantly unfair. Puerto Rican fans are outraged and deeply disappointed by the ridiculous restrictions being imposed. Absolutely unacceptable,” wrote Angelomar (@quirito12).

“Why even celebrate the WBC if we’re not going to have our best team? Cancel that rigged tournament. From Puerto Rico, go celebrate it somewhere else because we fans aren’t going to attend. I want my money back,” another fan wrote (@boriyank).

Richard Tovar
