MLB Rumors: Blue Jays’ stance on Bo Bichette adds uncertainty for Phillies as Kyle Tucker talks continue

Toronto Blue Jays’ approach with Bo Bichette creates questions for the Philadelphia Phillies, while Kyle Tucker remains part of a fluid free-agent landscape this offseason.

By Alexander Rosquez

Bo Bichette #11 of the Blue Jays hits an RBI single during the game five of the 2025 World Series.
The Philadelphia Phillies may face a tougher offseason than expected as Bo Bichette’s market evolves. While the Phillies have expressed strong interest in the shortstop, his preference to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays complicates matters.

The Blue Jays have been aggressive in free agency, pushing hard for Kyle Tucker while keeping the door open for Bichette. And although Bichette’s meeting with Philadelphia went well, Toronto’s interest hasn’t faded, with the club gaining a bit of a Tucker edge even as the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers pressure.

Toronto has been aggressive in free agency, already showing flexibility in budget and roster moves. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays are firmly in the mix for Kyle Tucker, but they “haven’t closed the door” on retaining Bichette.

For the Phillies, the path forward is narrow. Even if they present an attractive proposal, Bichette’s inclination toward Toronto means the Blue Jays could match the offer, leaving Philadelphia to hope the market dynamics or Toronto’s spending priorities shift.

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker (#30) shares a high‑five in the Cubs’ dugout. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

How could Bichette’s preference affect Philadelphia?

Bichette’s desire to remain in Toronto places the Phillies in a reactive position. Any offer they make must consider the possibility that the Blue Jays will match it, which could undermine Philadelphia’s ability to secure the shortstop this offseason.

Phillies’ options

The Phillies may need to wait for Toronto to commit elsewhere, such as locking in Tucker with a long-term deal, before presenting a compelling case for Bichette. Otherwise, the club risks missing out on their top infield target.

