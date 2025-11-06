Padres make surprising choice, name former reliever as 2026 manager

The San Diego Padres have made a bold and unexpected choice for their next manager, naming former reliever Craig Stammen to lead the team in 2026. The announcement comes after the retirement of Mike Shildt, leaving the Padres with an open managerial role and a chance to think outside the box.

Stammen, who spent his playing career with the Padres, will step into the role without prior managerial experience. Still, his reputation as a leader in the clubhouse and knowledge of the organization reportedly impressed the front office, making him a compelling candidate despite the unconventional pick.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller reportedly praised Stammen’s leadership, communication, and understanding of team dynamics. “Preller has long held Stammen in high regard for his leadership skills and straightforward way of communicating. Preller had spoken several times over the years about Stammen having a future in the game in ‘whatever role he wants,’” Kevin Acee reported for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Why did the Padres choose Stammen?

The Padres explored multiple candidates for the managerial role, including St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, former catcher Nick Hundley, and pitching coach Ruben Niebla. While most had ties to the Padres, Stammen’s genuine communication style and conviction about running a team ultimately set him apart.

Stammen’s legacy with the Padres

Stammen enjoyed a notable career as a reliever for San Diego, posting a 3.36 ERA over 333 games. Fans remember him most for his performance in “The Stammen Game,” where he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the postseason, helping the Padres secure their first postseason series win since 1998.

The Padres will officially begin their 2026 campaign under Stammen’s leadership, with expectations high to build a competitive team around their young core and establish a culture of accountability and resilience.

