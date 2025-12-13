Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Following the arrival of Robert Suarez, Braves are reportedly linked to former 2-time All-Star player

After securing the signing of Robert Suarez, the Atlanta Braves are looking to position themselves as serious contenders in the 2026 MLB season.

By Matías Persuh

Robert Suarez #75.
The goal for the Atlanta Braves heading into the next MLB season is clear: to get back into the spotlight after missing the recent playoffs. The signing of Robert Suarez is a clear signal of their intentions, and in recent hours, the franchise has been linked to the addition of a former All-Star.

Who is the main player at the center of this potential offseason saga? According to insider Jon Morosi, the name emerging as a potential addition for the Braves is Bo Bichette.

“If they are going to make any move, it would likely be for an everyday type shortstop,” the journalist Morosi said on the show Hot Stove. “…..It might be Bo Bichette.”

Bichette has been representing the Toronto Blue Jays since 2019, earning All-Star honors in 2021 and 2023. If his move to the Braves materializes, it would be a significant boost for a team with playoff aspirations.

Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette could add experience and talent to the Braves

Bo Bichette has established himself as one of the American League’s top hitters during his time with the Toronto Blue Jays, accumulating a career batting average of .294 with 904 hits, 111 home runs, and 437 RBIs across 748 games. Notably, he rebounded in 2025 with an impressive .311 average, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs.

Should Bichette reach the Atlanta Braves, he would immediately provide a significant offensive upgrade to their shortstop position, addressing a current need for consistent hitting.

While his defensive metrics have been cited as an issue, his proven ability to hit for a high average and power would deepen the Braves’ already potent lineup, allowing them to rely on his bat to maintain their identity as a team built to bludgeon opponents with relentless offense.

