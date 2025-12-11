Robert Suarez’s Braves contract: How much will he make in Atlanta compared to previous Padres deal?

The Atlanta Braves have made a significant offseason move by acquiring Robert Suarez, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Having previously played for the San Diego Padres, Suarez will join a franchise eager to rebound from their disappointing 2025 MLB season, where they fell short of reaching the postseason.

Suarez was reportedly a top target for several franchises, such as the New York Yankees, but the Braves secured his services for the upcoming MLB season. With this acquisition, Atlanta aims to recover from a challenging regular season and regain their prominent position in the postseason.

After opting out of his contract with the Padres, Suarez was searching for the best opportunity to advance his MLB career. Now with the Braves, it seems everything is falling into place as he is set to earn significantly more than he did under his previous contract with San Diego.

On the other hand, the Padres are actively seeking ways to strengthen their roster for the upcoming regular season. With Suarez’s departure and ongoing speculations about potential acquisitions, the fanbase eagerly anticipates the announcement of new players who will be wearing the Padres’ jersey in 2026.

How does Suarez’s salary with the Braves compare to his Padres deal?

Passan reveals that Suarez has secured a three-year contract with the Braves, valued at $45 million. This agreement promises him an annual salary of $15 million. In contrast, during his time with the Padres, Suarez had signed a five-year deal worth $46 million, which equates to approximately $9.2 million per year. Hence, Suarez is set to earn roughly $6 million more annually with the Braves compared to his tenure with the Padres.

The substantial financial commitment by the Braves underscores their determination to build a formidable team for the forthcoming season. By 2026, Atlanta is aiming to make a significant comeback and earn a competitive spot in the race for the World Series title.

With the addition of Suarez to the roster, the Braves are likely to pursue top talent in the market to bolster their lineup. Suarez, a 31-year-old right-handed pitcher, recorded an impressive 2.97 ERA and 40 saves over 69.2 innings pitched last season.