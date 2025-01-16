Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Dodgers, Padres, or Blue Jays? Roki Sasaki reportedly leaning toward two teams

Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki has narrowed his MLB options to three teams: Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays. Which team will land this coveted prospect?

By Alexander Rosquez

Roki Sasaki of Samurai Japan during the training session at Sugimoto Shoji Buffaloes Stadium Maishima on March 05, 2023 in Osaka, Japan.
© Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty ImagesRoki Sasaki of Samurai Japan during the training session at Sugimoto Shoji Buffaloes Stadium Maishima on March 05, 2023 in Osaka, Japan.

The pursuit of Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki has entered its final stage. According to recent reports, Sasaki has narrowed his list of potential MLB destinations to three National League contenders: the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Widely regarded as one of the top international prospects, Sasaki’s 100+ mph fastball and versatile pitching arsenal have drawn significant interest from Major League teams.

“Just about everyone has assumed he would sign with the Dodgers or Padres from the minute he was posted,” a National League executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “You can’t count out the Blue Jays, because they always seem to be in the mix, but it would be a surprise if he didn’t wind up with one of those SoCal teams.”

Sasaki: A tough choice ahead

Sasaki faces a difficult decision, as each finalist offers unique advantages. The Dodgers boast a storied history and a proven ability to attract and develop elite talent.

Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan reacts after an out in the third inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Padres, on the other hand, have built a young, energetic roster poised for long-term success. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays, with their rising profile and strong ambitions, present an intriguing opportunity for Sasaki to compete for a World Series title north of the border.

A star in the making

No matter where Sasaki lands, his presence will be felt immediately. As a future ace, he is expected to elevate any rotation he joins and become a transformative figure in the MLB.

The signing of Sasaki represents more than just a roster upgrade—it marks the arrival of a potential superstar who could inspire the next generation of baseball talent on a global scale.

