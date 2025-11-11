MLB Rumors: NY Mets reportedly express interest in Japanese star set to be posted this offseason

The New York Mets are undoubtedly reassessing their strategy following the team’s failure to meet postseason expectations. Despite offering multimillion-dollar contracts to stars like Juan Soto and housing other high-profile names poised to make significant contributions, the Mets fell short of delivering on those promises.

Following the model set by the Los Angeles Dodgers, a potential blueprint for success, the Mets are reportedly eyeing international talent, with Japanese star Tatsuya Imai emerging as a significant prospect for the upcoming season. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the New York franchise could set its sights on Imai from the Saitama Seibu Lions as a strategic addition to their roster.

One of the standout performers in the Japanese Baseball League, Imai has been generating significant buzz with his commendable performance. The Mets might consider him a fitting addition to fill gaps left by departing players such as Pete Alonso.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imai, who delivered an exceptional season last year, boasts impressive statistics that make him a tantalizing prospect for MLB teams. With an ERA of 1.92, his performance is drawing substantial interest stateside.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Imai’s stats in the Japanese league last season

In analyzing his 2025 numbers with the Saitama Seibu Lions, Imai has demonstrated notable improvement compared to the last two years. For instance, he reduced his losses by four while maintaining ten wins, signifying consistent performances.

Advertisement

see also MLB confirmed major financial blows that left the Mets in the spotlight

Here are the rest of his impressive statistics:

ERA: 1.92

Innings Pitched (IP): 163.2

Strikeouts (SO): 178

Walks (BB): 45

WHIP: 0.89

Complete Games (CG): 5

Shutouts (SHO): 3

NPB All-Star: Yes (3rd time)

Advertisement

As the Mets strive for a rebound in the forthcoming season, Imai’s standout stats from last year could well serve as an appealing introduction for the team, offering both him and the franchise a unique opportunity for a successful transition to MLB.

SurveyCan Imai be a big help for the Mets if they sign him for the next season? Can Imai be a big help for the Mets if they sign him for the next season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement