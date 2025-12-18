NY Yankees made baffling decision before Luke Weaver signing with the NY Mets

Luke Weaver is the new piece on the New York Mets bullpen, but there is a baffling decision that the New York Yankees made before the move happened that might have been what actually boosted everything that catapulted the signing of the pitcher to the other Big Apple team.

Joel Sherman of The Post reported that the Yankees didn’t even bid to try to retain Luke Weaver, who is signing a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets. The deal won’t include option years or opt-outs.

The fact that the Yankees didn’t even bid for Weaver is baffling, as they needed his closing services. Now, three former Yankees closers play for the Mets. Weaver, alongside Devin Williams and Clay Holmes, are all playing in Queens now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s not the only former Yankee to play for the Mets

The fact that the Mets are poaching pitchers from the Yankees is one thing, but the Mets have been stealing major talent from the Yankees in other parts of the diamond as well.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets

Advertisement

Juan Soto is the biggest case of this happening, as after playing one year with the Yankees, he signed the most lucrative contract in baseball with the Mets. Soto had 43 home runs last season and led the NL in stolen bases with 38 and led all major leagues in bases on balls.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals

The Yankees rotation is shaky

While Weaver didn’t have the best of years in 2025, the reality is that him leaving also leaves a hole on the Yankees bullpen. Despite having names like Tim Hill, David Bednar, and Camilo Doval, they do need to fill some gaps.

Advertisement

The Yankees need at least two more pitchers right now. In fairness, the Yankees should look for another lefty so Tim Hill doesn’t get too much of a workload. Also, a right-hander that possesses a big swing-or-miss quality to him could also help the team massively.