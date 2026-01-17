MLB Rumors: NY Mets target Cody Bellinger after signing Bo Bichette amid NY Yankees competition

The New York Mets are making aggressive moves this offseason, fresh off signing Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal. The addition of Bichette, including opt-out options after the first two seasons, immediately reshapes New York’s infield plans and opens questions about how the team might pursue additional offensive firepower.

Despite landing Bichette, the Mets still have financial flexibility, and free-agent Cody Bellinger remains a tantalizing option. Industry insiders note that the team could pursue Bellinger without compromising their recent high-profile signing, creating the possibility of a major roster upgrade.

According to CBS Sports’ Lewis Brinson, “I think they’re still in the sweepstakes for Mr. Bellinger… I don’t think they’re out on Cody Bellinger.” Meanwhile, the Mets would need to contend with the New York Yankees, who reportedly offered Bellinger a five-year deal worth at least $30 million per season.

How will Bellinger fit into the Mets’ roster plans?

Former MLB GM Jim Duquette praised the Mets’ strategic move with Bichette and outlined how Bellinger could complement the existing lineup. “Excellent move… Bichette is a really good player. And yes, he is going to play third base, likely. And [Brett] Baty would move over to first base,” Duquette said.

Mets’ infield and lineup flexibility

Duquette further explained the infield configuration post-Bichette: “If you look at taking him at third, and then Lindor at short, [Marcus] Semien in at second, Baty, and maybe [Mark] Vientos at first, the DH spot becomes [Jorge] Polanco… That’s a good upgrade for them all the way around. And you got a nice young player.”

The Mets’ front office now faces key decisions in balancing roster spots, maximizing defensive coverage, and potentially outbidding the Yankees for Bellinger. The outcome of this pursuit could define the Mets’ lineup for the 2026 season.