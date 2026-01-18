Is DJ Moore playing today for Bears vs Rams in NFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Chicago Bears have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season. Ben Johnson has done an extraordinary job in his first year as head coach after a magnificent run with the Detroit Lions as offensive coordinator.

In addition, Caleb Williams took a huge leap forward, posting star-level numbers: 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions. That led the Bears to win the NFC North.

In the Wild Card round, Williams led a furious comeback with 25 points in the fourth quarter to eliminate the Green Bay Packers. That gave them the chance to host the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, a blockbuster matchup with Matthew Stafford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is DJ Moore playing for Bears against Rams?

DJ Moore is expected to play for the Chicago Bears against the Los Angeles Rams. The wide receiver was listed with a foot injury that limited him in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, Moore was a full participant in Friday’s practice and had no designation on the final injury report, so he should be ready to play. A very important update for Caleb Williams’ offense.

Advertisement

see also Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s net worth: How rich is he?

The winner of the matchup between the Bears and the Rams will face the Seahawks in Seattle in the NFC Championship Game. A victory for Chicago would be an impressive achievement for Ben Johnson early in his rebuilding process.