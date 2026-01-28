What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Copenhagen today in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?

The opening phase of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League will reach its final chapter on Matchday 8, with a wide range of scenarios still in play that could either seal qualification or send several teams packing. Barcelona are right in the middle of that equation, eyeing a path to avoid the playoff round. Facing Copenhagen at the Camp Nou will be anything but straightforward, and it’s in that setting where Barça will need to live up to its billing as title contenders.

The Catalan side currently sits ninth in the standings with 13 points, the result of four wins, one draw, and two losses. That ninth-place position has slotted Barcelona into the playoff round as things stand, making a win absolutely crucial from the opening whistle.

The picture is completely different for the visiting side. Copenhagen currently sits 26th in the table with eight points, after recording two wins, two draws, and three losses. With their position in the standings, their ceiling is a spot in the playoff round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Barcelona wins today vs Copenhagen?

If Barcelona manage to defeat Copenhagen on Matchday 8, they would move up to 16 points and potentially punch their ticket to the Round of 16. Would that be enough on its own? Not quite. The Blaugrana would still need help elsewhere, keeping an eye on the teams ahead of them in the standings. PSG, Newcastle, and Chelsea would have to drop points for the Catalans to leapfrog them in the table.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Advertisement

What happens if Barcelona and Copenhagen tie today?

see also Barcelona secure crucial 4-2 victory over Slavia Praha in Matchday 7 of Champions League: Highlights and goals

If the match between Barcelona and Copenhagen ends in a draw, the Catalans would reach 14 points. In that scenario, they would need Chelsea, Newcastle, or PSG to drop points, while the teams behind them—Sporting Lisbon, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Inter, and Juventus—fail to win. If everything falls that way, the draw could be enough to send Barcelona straight into the Round of 16.

Advertisement

What happens if Barcelona lose to Copenhagen?

A loss for Barcelona against Copenhagen would automatically send them straight to the playoff round, eliminating any mathematical possibility of direct qualification to the Round of 16.