MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly target Japanese sensation as a backup for Bryce Harper next season

As the Philadelphia Phillies prepare for another potential title race this postseason, reports indicate that their front office is already strategizing for the upcoming season, targeting a backup for Bryce Harper.

By Santiago Tovar

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on.

Japan’s presence in the MLB is increasingly significant, with stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto leading the charge. In line with this trend, the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly considering the addition of a Japanese standout to bolster their roster alongside Bryce Harper for the upcoming season.

While the Phillies are currently focused on finding their groove to secure a postseason berth, their front office is already planning for the future. Reports from Japan indicate that the team has been scouting 25-year-old first and third baseman Munetaka Murakami. The inclusion of Murakami could enhance the Phillies’ lineup starting in 2026.

Currently playing for the Yakult Swallows in Japan, Murakami might be posted this offseason, paving the way for the Phillies to extend an offer. His addition could fortify an already strong segment of the team led by the star performer, Harper.

Murakami would join the ranks of an increasing number of Japanese players leaving their mark on MLB. Besides Ohtani and Yamamoto, others such as Yu Darvish, Kodai Senga, Roki Sasaki, and Seiya Suzuki have made significant contributions to the league. This potential move by the Phillies underscores Japan’s expanding footprint in Major League Baseball.

Murakami’s impressive stats

Widely recognized in Japan as one of the top hitters in the league, Murakami’s statistics suggest he could soon cross over into MLB. Since August, there has been increasing speculation about his potential transition to MLB next year, and the latest reports seem to support this possibility.

To date, Murakami has logged 3,064 at-bats, yielding 833 hits, 145 doubles, and 242 home runs. He boasts 635 RBIs, 598 walks, and 958 strikeouts. His batting average (BA) stands at .272, on-base percentage (OBP) at .395, and slugging percentage (SLG) at .559.

Naturally, these impressive numbers have caught the attention of major league teams. While there are emerging rumors about a possible New York Yankees acquisition, these remain unconfirmed.

Potential competition with Harper

There is speculation that Murakami could ink a deal with the Phillies next year, which would potentially set the stage for him to compete at the first base position with Harper, a key player for the team. However, if circumstances prevent Harper from holding down first base, the Phillies are unlikely to directly pit him against Murakami, who is also capable of playing third base.

Should Murakami easily adapt to MLB conditions from the get-go, he could pose a formidable challenge to Harper. However, realistically speaking, Harper’s status as a team star may not easily be eclipsed. This scenario presents the Phillies with both an opportunity and the time to acquire a talented player from Japan, further solidifying their roster.

