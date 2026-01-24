MLB Rumors: Cardinals face tough decision on cost to reunite with Harrison Bader amid Phillies interest

The St. Louis Cardinals are quietly navigating a crucial offseason decision about adding a right-handed bat to a lineup that lost key middle‑of‑order pieces. With Harrison Bader now a free agent and linked to multiple clubs, including the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis could be in position to reunite with the outfielder who once patrolled center field with Gold Glove‑caliber defense.

While the Cardinals aren’t expected to make a blockbuster splash like some rivals this winter, filling offensive gaps remains a priority after trading away Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras.

Bader’s name has repeatedly surfaced in discussions about potential fits, and Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom openly acknowledged the “room for a right‑handed” bat when asked about roster needs at the team’s Winter Warm‑up event, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Bader’s free‑agency market includes interest from the Phillies; the club he spent significant time with in 2025 and where he delivered compelling offensive production in the season’s second half.

Harrison Bader #2 of the Phillies hits a single against the Dodgers. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

What Bader’s market value could mean for St. Louis

After a strong 2025 campaign that saw Bader combine stints with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies — hitting .277 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, and a .796 OPS — he declined a $10 million mutual option to test free agency.

Projections suggest a multi‑year deal in the range of roughly $12–$17 million per season, according toSportrac, potentially driving his overall cost north of what the Cardinals might prefer for a mid‑tier offensive upgrade.

How the Phillies factor into the equation

The Phillies’ connection to Bader looms large in negotiations. Philadelphia benefited from Bader’s bat and glove down the stretch in 2025, and though they have options to bolster their outfield, they remain in the running to retain him.

As the winter unfolds and offers solidify, how much the Cardinals are willing to stretch for Bader could ultimately define their offseason strategy for optimizing both offense and defense.