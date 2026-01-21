Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly complete thrilling overnight trade with Minnesota Twins

As the Boston Red Sox continue their efforts to strengthen their lineup, reports have surfaced of a significant overnight trade with the Minnesota Twins.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesManager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox are making concerted efforts to enhance their impact in the upcoming season, reportedly making a strategic roster addition involving the Minnesota Twins. Following the departure of Alex Bregman and after narrowly missing a significant offseason acquisition, the team has brought a player from Minnesota into the fold.

According to a report from ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox have signed catcher Nate Baez from the Twins in exchange for Tristan Gray. This trade marks only a step in Boston’s ongoing pursuit of marquee talent for the regular season, with other potential acquisitions reportedly on their radar.

Baez provides a promising option for the Red Sox in the coming season. With Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong as leading candidates for starting positions, Baez is expected to commence his stint assigned to Triple-A, potentially easing his transition into the majors.

Advertisement

Gray, after a multi-year absence from the Red Sox, joins a Twins franchise that last season was a formidable contender in the MLB. Now, the onus is on Gray to contribute meaningfully as he vies for a spot in the Twins’ regular lineup.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Red Sox projected lineup

Though the acquisition of Baez is not expected to immediately shake up the lineup, as he begins in the minors, the Red Sox are crafting their Opening Day roster for the forthcoming regular season.

Red Sox rumors: Eugenio Suarez infield talks remain uncertain

see also

Red Sox rumors: Eugenio Suarez infield talks remain uncertain

The projected lineup for the Red Sox is as follows:

  1. Jarren Duran DH
  2. Roman Anthony LF
  3. Willson Contreras C
  4. Wilyer Abreu RF
  5. Trevor Story SS
  6. Carlos Narváez C
  7. Marcelo Mayer 3B
  8. Nick Sogard 2B
  9. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
Advertisement

In light of ongoing discussions about acquiring a two-time All-Star, the Red Sox are keenly focused on bolstering their roster. They are prepared to make necessary adjustments as they aim for a competitive edge in the pursuit of a World Series berth by 2026.

Survey

Do you think Baez can make an impact in the Red Sox in the future?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Red Sox expected to complete small trade with Twins after losing Alex Bregman
MLB

Red Sox expected to complete small trade with Twins after losing Alex Bregman

Former Jose Altuve teammate signs two-year deal with the Twins
MLB

Former Jose Altuve teammate signs two-year deal with the Twins

MLB News: Derek Shelton’s Twins add former NY Yankees player ahead of the 2026 season
MLB

MLB News: Derek Shelton’s Twins add former NY Yankees player ahead of the 2026 season

Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes’ QB coach to Eagles
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes’ QB coach to Eagles

Better Collective Logo