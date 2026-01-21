MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly complete thrilling overnight trade with Minnesota Twins

The Boston Red Sox are making concerted efforts to enhance their impact in the upcoming season, reportedly making a strategic roster addition involving the Minnesota Twins. Following the departure of Alex Bregman and after narrowly missing a significant offseason acquisition, the team has brought a player from Minnesota into the fold.

According to a report from ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox have signed catcher Nate Baez from the Twins in exchange for Tristan Gray. This trade marks only a step in Boston’s ongoing pursuit of marquee talent for the regular season, with other potential acquisitions reportedly on their radar.

Baez provides a promising option for the Red Sox in the coming season. With Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong as leading candidates for starting positions, Baez is expected to commence his stint assigned to Triple-A, potentially easing his transition into the majors.

Gray, after a multi-year absence from the Red Sox, joins a Twins franchise that last season was a formidable contender in the MLB. Now, the onus is on Gray to contribute meaningfully as he vies for a spot in the Twins’ regular lineup.

Red Sox projected lineup

Though the acquisition of Baez is not expected to immediately shake up the lineup, as he begins in the minors, the Red Sox are crafting their Opening Day roster for the forthcoming regular season.

The projected lineup for the Red Sox is as follows:

Jarren Duran DH Roman Anthony LF Willson Contreras C Wilyer Abreu RF Trevor Story SS Carlos Narváez C Marcelo Mayer 3B Nick Sogard 2B Ceddanne Rafaela CF

In light of ongoing discussions about acquiring a two-time All-Star, the Red Sox are keenly focused on bolstering their roster. They are prepared to make necessary adjustments as they aim for a competitive edge in the pursuit of a World Series berth by 2026.

