After winning a big title, MLB players get a small cut of a big money prize, but that amount of money is small compared to their salaries. Check here how much they get.

Behind the World Series there is much more than glory, a ring and a trophy, apart from all the glitter, players get bonuses if they win the big title of the season. Like other big U.S. sports cash incentives are tied to winning a big title.

Getting to the World Series is not easy and the regular season favorites are rarely the teams that win that title. There is nothing that guarantees that a team will reach the postseason to fight in the World Series, nor with the best home run hitter, nothing is guaranteed.

The prize that players receive for winning a World Series is a small amount next to their big yearly salaries, some of them choose to donate a part of that money to a charitable foundation.

How much money do they give to the winners and losers of the World Series?

For the 2022 World Series, MLB will pay the winner $35 million dollars (team), while the players on the winning team will get $440,000 each. On the other hand, the runners-up (losing team) will get $24 million and $240,000 for each player.

Most players earn more than $1,000,000 a year so World Series prize money doesn't seem that lucrative, especially for players with salaries over $10,000,000.

Aside from the money prize, players who win the World Series also get a considerably valuable ring that can cost close to $30,000 or more.