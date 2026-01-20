Nick Castellanos rumors: Phillies know one thing for certain about future of 2x All-Star

Nick Castellanos has long been a staple of the Philadelphia Phillies, but that might be entering its final hours in MLB. With the organization pretty much convinced that Castellanos’ time in Pennsylvania has run its course, a new report states the front office isn’t wavering in its stance.

The Phillies are exploring the trade market in search of partners to move Castellanos. However, progress has been slow, and not much has transpired. Moreover, in order to move Castellanos’ $20 million deal for the 2026 MLB season, Philadelphia would have to eat a considerable chunk of it.

In more ways than one, keeping Castellanos for one last year might feel like the more reasonable option—but the Phillies are having none of it. In a conversation with reporter Devan Kaney, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated, “[We] still expect Nick Castellanos to land elsewhere this season.”

Moreover, Dombrowski revealed how close the Phillies came to signing Bo Bichette, before he put pen to paper with the New York Mets. That disappointing outcome hasn’t changed how Philadelphia feels about Castellanos, though.

Nick Castellanos against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Castellanos’ contract

Castellanos signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies ahead of the 2022 MLB season, when he was coming off his first All-Star selection in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, Castellanos is gearing up to play the final season of his five-year contract. Set to earn a $20 million salary in 2026, he knows the pressure is on ahead of a massive contract year. The right fielder who once committed to play college baseball at the University of Miami will turn 34 before the 2026 MLB Opening Day. As such, his next season will be crucial for teams to decide whether investing in him is sound business.

Potential landing spots

Several reports have hinted that Castellanos might be seeking a reunion, returning to a place he’s played before. That would put the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds in pole position to pursue him. A report from insider Bob Nightengale point at the San Diego Padres, who recently missed out on Nolan Arenado, and have been active in the trade market.

Still, any team could emerge as a suitor—especially if Philadelphia is willing to cover most of the $20 million salary for the 2026 campaign. If the Phillies take on around $15–17 million, every contending team will knock on their door, as adding a power bat like Castellanos’ for such a modest price could prove decisive come October in MLB.

