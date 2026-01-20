Dave Dombrowski reveals how close Phillies came to signing Bo Bichette before NY Mets deal

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason confident they could land a top bat like Bo Bichette. Talks seemed to be moving in their favor, but a late shift changed the course of their winter plans.

The Phillies were forced to pivot from anticipation to reflection. The front office, led by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, faced questions not only about what went wrong, but about how the organization would respond after missing on a player widely viewed as a franchise-altering talent.

That clarity arrived publicly when Bob Nightengale reported on X that Dombrowski acknowledged just how close the Phillies came to completing a deal for Bo Bichette, calling the outcome “a gut punch” and confirming that negotiations were far more advanced than previously known.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phillies address Bo Bichette miss

“I did think we were going to get a deal done… We were close… It was a gut punch. But until you have a signed memo of understanding, you don’t have a deal,” Dombrowski said, underscoring how narrow the margin ultimately was before Bichette chose to sign with the New York Mets.

Bo Bichette rounds the bases. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Advertisement

Despite the disappointment, the Phillies’ baseball operations chief was quick to strike a confident tone regarding the roster already in place. “I still feel great about our club,” Dombrowski added, signaling that the organization does not view the missed opportunity as a setback capable of altering its competitive outlook.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets eye bold Cody Bellinger push after Bo Bichette signing amid NY Yankees rivalry

When asked whether the club might respond by pursuing another marquee free agent, Dombrowski offered a measured response that suggested stability over urgency. “We’re content where we are,” he said, indicating that Philadelphia is comfortable entering the season without making a reactionary splash.

Advertisement