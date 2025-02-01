Not from Astros: Alex Bregman weighs lucrative six-year offer from mystery MLB team

The MLB free-agent market remains active, with several key players still unsigned and teams eager to strengthen their rosters. Among the most sought-after names is Alex Bregman, whose free agency has drawn significant attention from multiple teams.

While a return to the Houston Astros—where Bregman has spent his entire career—is still a possibility, competition for his services is fierce. Jose Altuve’s willingness to shift positions to accommodate him in Houston’s infield is a notable factor, but it does not guarantee his stay with the team.

As an elite player with a proven track record, Bregman is carefully weighing his options before making a final decision. The coming days or weeks will be crucial in determining his next move.

Could one offer change the course of Bregman’s career?

According to Jon Heyman, the Astros remain open to the six-year, $156 million contract they originally proposed to Bregman in November. “The Astros are apparently still willing to do the $156M, six-year deal they reportedly offered Alex Bregman in November, but he’s still hoping not to be cut from his $28.5M 2024 salary,” Heyman reported.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros tosses his helmet and celebrates after hitting the game-winning home run in the ninth inning beating the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 7-6 at Minute Maid Park on July 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Additionally, Bregman has another lucrative six-year offer from an undisclosed team, according to Heyman, which includes an opt-out after the first year. While the exact financial details remain unknown, this contract structure would allow Bregman the flexibility to re-enter free agency after one season if he chooses.

With teams like the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays expressing interest, Bregman finds himself in an advantageous negotiating position.

Where will Bregman land next?

Bregman’s decision will hinge on multiple factors, including salary, contract length, opt-out clauses, championship aspirations, and personal preference. His free agency remains one of the most compelling storylines of the offseason, as he holds the power to shape his future with multiple offers on the table. Whether he stays in Houston or takes a new path, his next move could have a major impact on the upcoming MLB season.