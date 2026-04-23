Phillies make major roster decision on Taijuan Walker amid season struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant roster move by releasing right-hander Taijuan Walker as the team continues to search for answers during a difficult start to the season. The decision comes amid broader organizational evaluations, including recent comments from Dave Dombrowski, who spoke on Rob Thomson’s job security as scrutiny around the club has grown.

The Phillies announced the move prior to their game against the Chicago Cubs. “Prior to today’s game… RHP Taijuan Walker was released,” the team shared via its official account on X. The transaction also included recalling Nolan Hoffman from Triple-A Lehigh Valley while optioning Alan Rangel.

Walker’s release follows a challenging stretch on the mound. He posted a 9.13 ERA this season and was in the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract that did not produce the expected results for Philadelphia.

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Walker’s struggles lead to major roster decision

Walker was expected to be a steady presence in the Phillies’ rotation, but inconsistency limited his impact. His high ERA and difficulty controlling games ultimately led the organization to move in a different direction.

Prior to today’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies recalled RHP Nolan Hoffman from triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Alan Rangel was optioned to Lehigh Valley following last night’s game. Additionally, RHP Taijuan Walker was released. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 23, 2026

Phillies look to reset pitching staff moving forward

By releasing Walker, the Phillies create an opportunity to evaluate other arms as they attempt to stabilize their pitching staff. The promotion of Nolan Hoffman signals a shift toward younger options who could provide immediate help.

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With the season still in its early stages, Philadelphia will look to regroup and find more consistency on the mound as it tries to stay competitive in the National League.