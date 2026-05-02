Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
MLB

Nick Kurtz joins Barry Bonds and Ted Williams in historic MLB record

Nick Kurtz is one of the players who has helped the Athletics reach their current position, thanks to a truly impressive season that has allowed him to join elite company like Barry Bonds and Ted Williams in an MLB record.

Nick Kurtz of the Athletics
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesNick Kurtz of the Athletics

Nick Kurtz is rewriting the record books as he continues a historic stretch of plate discipline that has the entire baseball world watching. The Athletics‘ first baseman has now drawn a walk in 20 consecutive games, matching a legendary mark while fueling his team’s offensive efforts during the 2026 season.

According to Sarah Langs on X, this remarkable streak places Kurtz in elite company alongside greats like Barry Bonds and Ted Williams. He is now just two games shy of tying the all-time MLB record of 22 consecutive games with a walk, which was set by Roy Cullenbine back in 1947.

The young star, who signed for a $7 million bonus after being drafted fourth overall in 2024, is already operating at an MVP-caliber level in only his second season. Currently earning a pre-arbitration salary, he has become a nightmare for pitchers who are increasingly “apprehensive to go after him” due to his elite bat speed and power.

Kurtz is helping the Athletics

Statistically, Kurtz leads the majors in walks this season with 34, contributing to a massive .417 on-base percentage despite a .236 batting average. His disciplined approach at the plate is a primary reason he has maintained an impressive .835 OPS while anchoring the heart of the Athletics’ lineup.

While Kurtz is surging, the Athletics are fighting through a competitive AL West stretch, currently holding a 17-15 record that reflects a team in top form. The club’s recent series win against the Royals showcased their potential when their young core, led by Kurtz and power-hitter Tyler Soderstrom, is firing power on the home plate.

See also

Don Mattingly sets winning tone as Phillies show signs of life

As he chases the ultimate record of 22 straight games with a walk, Kurtz’s ability to remain patient under pressure has become his defining trait. Fans and analysts are eager to see if “The Big Amish” can surpass Cullenbine and stand alone at the top of one of baseball’s most difficult endurance records.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions