Nick Kurtz joins Barry Bonds and Ted Williams in historic MLB record

Nick Kurtz is rewriting the record books as he continues a historic stretch of plate discipline that has the entire baseball world watching. The Athletics‘ first baseman has now drawn a walk in 20 consecutive games, matching a legendary mark while fueling his team’s offensive efforts during the 2026 season.

According to Sarah Langs on X, this remarkable streak places Kurtz in elite company alongside greats like Barry Bonds and Ted Williams. He is now just two games shy of tying the all-time MLB record of 22 consecutive games with a walk, which was set by Roy Cullenbine back in 1947.

The young star, who signed for a $7 million bonus after being drafted fourth overall in 2024, is already operating at an MVP-caliber level in only his second season. Currently earning a pre-arbitration salary, he has become a nightmare for pitchers who are increasingly “apprehensive to go after him” due to his elite bat speed and power.

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Kurtz is helping the Athletics

Statistically, Kurtz leads the majors in walks this season with 34, contributing to a massive .417 on-base percentage despite a .236 batting average. His disciplined approach at the plate is a primary reason he has maintained an impressive .835 OPS while anchoring the heart of the Athletics’ lineup.

Nick Kurtz walks in his 20th game in a row



Most consecutive games with a BB in MLB history:



22 – Roy Cullenbine

20 – Nick Kurtz, Barry Bondspic.twitter.com/Pshzyy3KHF — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 2, 2026

While Kurtz is surging, the Athletics are fighting through a competitive AL West stretch, currently holding a 17-15 record that reflects a team in top form. The club’s recent series win against the Royals showcased their potential when their young core, led by Kurtz and power-hitter Tyler Soderstrom, is firing power on the home plate.

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As he chases the ultimate record of 22 straight games with a walk, Kurtz’s ability to remain patient under pressure has become his defining trait. Fans and analysts are eager to see if “The Big Amish” can surpass Cullenbine and stand alone at the top of one of baseball’s most difficult endurance records.